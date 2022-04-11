Workers convert a convention and exhibition centre in Guangzhou into a makeshift Covid-19 hospital. Photo: CNS via Reuters
Workers convert a convention and exhibition centre in Guangzhou into a makeshift Covid-19 hospital. Photo: CNS via Reuters
China /  Politics

Shanghai Covid-19 lesson learned as southern Chinese Guangdong province swings into action

  • Tech hub Shenzhen and factory base Guangzhou launch mass screenings and tighten travel restrictions to keep virus at bay
  • Shanghai continues to battle record Covid-19 numbers, with total cases topping 250,000

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:00pm, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers convert a convention and exhibition centre in Guangzhou into a makeshift Covid-19 hospital. Photo: CNS via Reuters
Workers convert a convention and exhibition centre in Guangzhou into a makeshift Covid-19 hospital. Photo: CNS via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE