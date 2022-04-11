Sichuan Airlines has confirmed that an employee has been suspended. Photo: SGN-VVTS
Sichuan Airlines has confirmed that an employee has been suspended. Photo: SGN-VVTS
Aviation
China /  Politics

China’s Sichuan Airlines grounds worker for 7-year-old slur on social media

  • The unnamed employee is believed to be a pilot and was reported to the airline by members of the online community
  • The offensive comments against the majority Han Chinese population related to the Nanking massacre in the Second World War

Topic |   Aviation
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 5:02pm, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sichuan Airlines has confirmed that an employee has been suspended. Photo: SGN-VVTS
Sichuan Airlines has confirmed that an employee has been suspended. Photo: SGN-VVTS
READ FULL ARTICLE