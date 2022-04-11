Sichuan Airlines has confirmed that an employee has been suspended. Photo: SGN-VVTS
China’s Sichuan Airlines grounds worker for 7-year-old slur on social media
- The unnamed employee is believed to be a pilot and was reported to the airline by members of the online community
- The offensive comments against the majority Han Chinese population related to the Nanking massacre in the Second World War
Topic | Aviation
