Lee Ming-che was jailed for subversion on the mainland. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che expected to be released from mainland Chinese jail after five years
- The non-governmental organisation worker was detained in 2017 after going missing on arrival after entering the mainland from Macau
- Beijing says it preparing to return Lee – the first person jailed for subversion after the law on NGOs was tightened – to Taiwan after he finished his sentence
Topic | Taiwan
Lee Ming-che was jailed for subversion on the mainland. Photo: AFP