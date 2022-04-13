Lee Ming-che was jailed for subversion on the mainland. Photo: AFP
Lee Ming-che was jailed for subversion on the mainland. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che expected to be released from mainland Chinese jail after five years

  • The non-governmental organisation worker was detained in 2017 after going missing on arrival after entering the mainland from Macau
  • Beijing says it preparing to return Lee – the first person jailed for subversion after the law on NGOs was tightened – to Taiwan after he finished his sentence

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:30pm, 13 Apr, 2022

