Large areas of Shanghai remain locked down as cases continue to rise. Photo: Reuters
Chinese state media says country must stick to zero-Covid policies as Shanghai cases continue to rise
- Official outlets have published commentaries insisting that ‘dynamic zero-Covid’ is the correct approach and the best way to protect people
- State news agency Xinhua says the country must not ‘lie flat’ and warns that relaxing controls risks causing an outbreak that could overwhelm the medical system
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Large areas of Shanghai remain locked down as cases continue to rise. Photo: Reuters