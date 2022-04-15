Shanghai’s health workers are under mounting pressure as China’s largest and most prosperous city struggles to contain a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP
Death of Shanghai health worker sparks online zero-Covid anguish

  • Cause-of-death unconfirmed but the 55-year-old is regarded as a victim of China’s stringent measures to control the virus
  • Grass-roots officials have been recorded expressing exhaustion and despair as they carry the burden of managing lockdowns

Guo Rui
Updated: 12:04pm, 15 Apr, 2022

Shanghai’s health workers are under mounting pressure as China’s largest and most prosperous city struggles to contain a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP
