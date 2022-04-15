Lee Ming-che is escorted by epidemic prevention personnel after arriving at Taoyuan Airport in Taiwan on Friday. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwanese activist jailed in mainland China returns home

  • Lee Ming-che, who gave online lectures about Taiwan’s democratisation, was given a five-year sentence for subversion of state power
  • He was the first person to be arrested after Beijing tightened its laws on foreign non-governmental organisations

Topic |   Taiwan
Associated Press

Updated: 1:11pm, 15 Apr, 2022

