Tsai Ing-wen welcomes the visiting US lawmakers. Photo: Facebook
US Congress delegation pledges support for Taiwan in event of attack from mainland China
- The lawmakers meet President Tsai Ing-wen in her office on the latest visit from senior US politicians to show support for the island
- Republican senator Lindsey Graham tells Tsai that to abandon Taiwan would be ‘to abandon freedom and democracy and reward the worst of humanity’
Topic | Taiwan
