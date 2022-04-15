Tsai Ing-wen welcomes the visiting US lawmakers. Photo: Facebook
US Congress delegation pledges support for Taiwan in event of attack from mainland China

  • The lawmakers meet President Tsai Ing-wen in her office on the latest visit from senior US politicians to show support for the island
  • Republican senator Lindsey Graham tells Tsai that to abandon Taiwan would be ‘to abandon freedom and democracy and reward the worst of humanity’

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 2:34pm, 15 Apr, 2022

