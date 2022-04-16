Medics from Chongqing depart for Shanghai to aid the Covid-19 battle there. Photo: Xinhua
As China’s Covid-19 lockdowns snarl supply chains and spark protests from foreign firms, will zero tolerance pass the test?

  • As many as 73 of China’s top 100 cities are under some form of lockdown as the country battles its worst outbreak of the pandemic
  • With jobs and economic data at stake months ahead of a key Communist Party congress, the impact, if any, on the stringent rules remains to be seen

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 16 Apr, 2022

