Shanghai residents are banding together to find food as other sources dry up. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Shanghai’s accidental group-buying heroes: getting food through in the Covid-19 crisis

  • With the usual supplies stretched or broken, residents are stepping up and using the power of networking to help their communities
  • These grass-roots leaders harness the wisdom of the crowd and bulk orders for collective benefit

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Apr, 2022

