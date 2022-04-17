Rescuers search the Yunnan crash site of the China Eastern Airlines plane last month. Photo: Xinhua
China Eastern’s Boeing 737-800s back in the air after March crash
- Carrier uses aircraft on commercial and test flight on the weekend, tracking website says
- Flights come less than a month after one of the airline’s planes crashed in Yunnan, killing 132 people on board
