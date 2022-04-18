Moderna shots are administered at a temporary vaccination facility in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg
Moderna shots are administered at a temporary vaccination facility in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Taiwan says talks to buy Pfizer-BioNTech child vaccine held up over Chinese sales rights

  • Taiwan sales rights for the child version of the vaccine belong not to producer Pfizer but to BioNTech and its Chinese sales agent, Fosun Pharma
  • The island has authorised the Moderna vaccine for children aged six to 11

Reuters
Updated: 5:59pm, 18 Apr, 2022

