Chen Yixin is secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Chinese security official orders risk elimination drive ahead of key Communist Party congress

  • Chen Yixin lists 10 topics for research to identify and remove potential social and political risks
  • ‘External forces’ seen as representing top risk faced by China’s security forces

Topic |   China’s 20th Party Congress
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:34pm, 18 Apr, 2022

