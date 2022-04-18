Chen Yixin is secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission. Photo: Weibo
Chinese security official orders risk elimination drive ahead of key Communist Party congress
- Chen Yixin lists 10 topics for research to identify and remove potential social and political risks
- ‘External forces’ seen as representing top risk faced by China’s security forces
Topic | China’s 20th Party Congress
Chen Yixin is secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission. Photo: Weibo