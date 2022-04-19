Residents are pooling their resources to buy food in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Residents are pooling their resources to buy food in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Josephine Ma
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

Shanghai’s Covid-19 crisis is no Chernobyl moment but China must change from zero tolerance

  • The central government moved past the outrage from the death of whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang
  • Now anger is boiling up in Shanghai over food shortages and rising cases

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 8:00pm, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents are pooling their resources to buy food in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Residents are pooling their resources to buy food in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE