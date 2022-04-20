Shenzhen ranks third, behind Beijing and Shanghai, among China’s most affluent cities. Photo: May Tse
Economist Meng Fanli, 56, named Communist Party chief of China’s tech hub Shenzhen
- Meng was most recently the party chief of Baotou, an industrial hub in Inner Mongolia
- The Shenzhen role is ‘very important’ and often seen as a stepping stone to provincial and national leadership, observer notes
Topic | Communist Party politics
