Shenzhen ranks third, behind Beijing and Shanghai, among China’s most affluent cities. Photo: May Tse
Shenzhen ranks third, behind Beijing and Shanghai, among China’s most affluent cities. Photo: May Tse
China /  Politics

Economist Meng Fanli, 56, named Communist Party chief of China’s tech hub Shenzhen

  • Meng was most recently the party chief of Baotou, an industrial hub in Inner Mongolia
  • The Shenzhen role is ‘very important’ and often seen as a stepping stone to provincial and national leadership, observer notes

Topic |   Communist Party politics
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen ranks third, behind Beijing and Shanghai, among China’s most affluent cities. Photo: May Tse
Shenzhen ranks third, behind Beijing and Shanghai, among China’s most affluent cities. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE