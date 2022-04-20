A ticker tape announcing that New Taiepei was under attack was accidently published during a live broadcast. Photo: CTS News
Taiwanese TV station apologises for falsely reporting attack from mainland China
- Chinese Television System ran a ticker tape saying that New Taipei City was being struck by missiles and ships had been destroyed
- The broadcaster apologies for the error, saying it mistakenly broadcast captions from a fire service drill
