A ticker tape announcing that New Taiepei was under attack was accidently published during a live broadcast. Photo: CTS News
Taiwanese TV station apologises for falsely reporting attack from mainland China

  • Chinese Television System ran a ticker tape saying that New Taipei City was being struck by missiles and ships had been destroyed
  • The broadcaster apologies for the error, saying it mistakenly broadcast captions from a fire service drill

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 5:21pm, 20 Apr, 2022

