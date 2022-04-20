Rescue workers recovered the two flight recorders from the crash site. Photo: Xinhua
Rescue workers recovered the two flight recorders from the crash site. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China plane crash investigators find no evidence of navigation instrument failure

  • All 132 people on board the China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735 died when it plunged into a hillside in southern China last month
  • Investigators are working to retrieve data from the plane’s two black boxes, which were badly damaged in the crash, state news agency Xinhua reports

Topic |   China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 crash
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 6:20pm, 20 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescue workers recovered the two flight recorders from the crash site. Photo: Xinhua
Rescue workers recovered the two flight recorders from the crash site. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE