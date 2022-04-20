Rescue workers recovered the two flight recorders from the crash site. Photo: Xinhua
China plane crash investigators find no evidence of navigation instrument failure
- All 132 people on board the China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735 died when it plunged into a hillside in southern China last month
- Investigators are working to retrieve data from the plane’s two black boxes, which were badly damaged in the crash, state news agency Xinhua reports
