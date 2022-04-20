A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in an industrial park in Xinjiang in 2018. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

China ratifies forced labour conventions ahead of visit by UN rights chief

  • One of the ratified conventions requires states to stop using forced labour as a means of ‘racial, social, national or religious discrimination’
  • China continues to deny accusations of labour abuses in Xinjiang

Topic |   Human rights in China
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 10:40pm, 20 Apr, 2022

