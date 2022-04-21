Shadeed Abdulmateen was handed a death sentence for the killing of his former girlfriend. Photo: Weibo
American man sentenced to death in China for killing girlfriend after she tried to break up with him
- Shadeed Abdulmateen, a former English teacher at a university in Ningbo, was found guilty of stabbing the 21-year-old when she tried to end the relationship
- A court in the eastern Chinese city ruled that it was a ‘premeditated revenge killing’
Topic | Crime in China
