Shadeed Abdulmateen was handed a death sentence for the killing of his former girlfriend. Photo: Weibo
Shadeed Abdulmateen was handed a death sentence for the killing of his former girlfriend. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

American man sentenced to death in China for killing girlfriend after she tried to break up with him

  • Shadeed Abdulmateen, a former English teacher at a university in Ningbo, was found guilty of stabbing the 21-year-old when she tried to end the relationship
  • A court in the eastern Chinese city ruled that it was a ‘premeditated revenge killing’

Topic |   Crime in China
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 10:48pm, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shadeed Abdulmateen was handed a death sentence for the killing of his former girlfriend. Photo: Weibo
Shadeed Abdulmateen was handed a death sentence for the killing of his former girlfriend. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE