Taiwanese broadcaster CTS has again apologised for ticker feeds which included a false report of an attack on New Taipei City by PLA ground force missiles. Photo: Shutterstock Images
False Taiwan TV invasion report leads to resignations, investigation
- Taipei-based broadcaster CTS apologises again for alarming its morning viewers with ticker feeds of war and natural disasters
- Two senior managers have resigned and the company promises a comprehensive review of what went wrong
Topic | Taiwan
