A man talks to his daughter through a fence at a residential compound in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown takes heavy toll on young families
- Residents trying to juggle work and taking care of preschoolers are among the hardest hit by the prolonged restrictions
- Many say their biggest worry is the quarantine rules which have led to parents being separated from their children
Topic | Coronavirus China
