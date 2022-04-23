A man talks to his daughter through a fence at a residential compound in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown takes heavy toll on young families

  • Residents trying to juggle work and taking care of preschoolers are among the hardest hit by the prolonged restrictions
  • Many say their biggest worry is the quarantine rules which have led to parents being separated from their children

Coronavirus China
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 12:37pm, 23 Apr, 2022

