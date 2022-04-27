People visit the museum in Shanghai of the first Communist Party national congress. Photo: AFP
Web users in China told to report posts guilty of ‘historical nihilism’ against Communist Party line

  • ByteDance platforms Toutiao and Douyin announce five focuses for clean-up drive months ahead of 20th party congress
  • Criticism of Marx, Mao and Deng or China’s economic policies, and glorification of Western culture among online content targeted

Topic |   China’s 20th Party Congress
Josephine Ma

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Apr, 2022

