Chinese news portal Duowei News has closed its website and mobile app, citing operational changes. Photo: Handout
Chinese Duowei News closes its doors, with content taken from website and app removed
- News portal known for Chinese political news and commentary shut down because of adjustment to company operations, according to notice
- Duowei raised eyebrows after publishing article last year calling for public supervision of all Communist Party leaders
