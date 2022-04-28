Travellers waiting outside the terminal of Guangzhou Baiyun International airport as the flight ban was announced. Photo:Weibo
Chinese city of Guangzhou grounds all domestic flights for two days after Covid-19 cases found among airport staff
- The announcement came a day after Baiyun International Airport said ‘abnormal’ cases had been detected among staff
- The city authorities reacted by ordering mass tests in seven districts in the hope that prompt action would avoid the need for a Shanghai-style lockdown
