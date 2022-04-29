Shenzhen conducted mass tests last month, and regular tests are still needed to perform a range of everyday activities. Photo: AP
Staying home in Shenzhen: why I will not take a Covid test every other day
- One Shenzhen-based reporter describes what it’s like trying to avoid the city’s mass testing policy
- Residents must show proof of a recent test to undertake a wide range of activities: and not having one can seem like a mark of shame
