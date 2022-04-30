An aerial photo shows rescuers at the scene of the accident in Changsha. Photo: AFP
Owner of collapsed building in central China detained as search for survivors continues
- Five people have been taken to hospital after being pulled from the building in Changsha but an unknown number remain trapped
- The owner of the property, which contained restaurants and a hotel, has been detained on suspicion of illegal construction
