An aerial photo shows rescuers at the scene of the accident in Changsha. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Owner of collapsed building in central China detained as search for survivors continues

  • Five people have been taken to hospital after being pulled from the building in Changsha but an unknown number remain trapped
  • The owner of the property, which contained restaurants and a hotel, has been detained on suspicion of illegal construction

Guo Rui
Updated: 7:39pm, 30 Apr, 2022

