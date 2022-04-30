Chinese President Xi Jinping says private capital has an active role to play in the economy but it must be regulated. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese president outlines big role for private capital – as long as it’s on a regulatory leash
- Capital must be monitored to ensure it aligns with common prosperity goal, Xi Jinping says
- Speech comes as economy makes hard weather of coronavirus outbreaks
Topic | China’s Communist Party
