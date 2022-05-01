Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said the island’s response had been “praised by the world”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan says it will not follow mainland China’s ‘cruel’ Covid lockdowns
- Premier Su Tseng-chang says the island will stick to its plan to gradually ease restrictions
- Taiwan has seen a surge of infections fuelled by Omicron, but 99 per cent of cases have mild or no symptoms
