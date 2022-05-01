Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble. Photo: Xinhua
9 held over building collapse in Chinese city of Changsha as rescuers ‘race against time’ to find survivors
- Police in Changsha say those detained include the owner of the property and 3 who were in charge of reconstruction work
- A letter, apparently written by the ‘heartbroken and helpless’ parents of students at a local university, appeals for help in finding the missing
