Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble. Photo: Xinhua
Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

9 held over building collapse in Chinese city of Changsha as rescuers ‘race against time’ to find survivors

  • Police in Changsha say those detained include the owner of the property and 3 who were in charge of reconstruction work
  • A letter, apparently written by the ‘heartbroken and helpless’ parents of students at a local university, appeals for help in finding the missing

Topic |   Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 7:21pm, 1 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble. Photo: Xinhua
Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE