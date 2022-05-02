Shanghai authorities are investigating how an elderly patient was mistaken for dead. Photo: Handout
Elderly patient mistaken for dead triggers new wave of Covid horror in Shanghai
- Widely circulated video shows moment morgue workers realise patient is still alive as they load body bag into van
- Care centre apologises and district investigation is ordered as incident sparks new wave of anguish in locked down city
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
