Shanghai authorities are investigating how an elderly patient was mistaken for dead. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Elderly patient mistaken for dead triggers new wave of Covid horror in Shanghai

  • Widely circulated video shows moment morgue workers realise patient is still alive as they load body bag into van
  • Care centre apologises and district investigation is ordered as incident sparks new wave of anguish in locked down city

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Mimi Lau
Updated: 3:27pm, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
