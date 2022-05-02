Seven people have been pulled from the rubble, with the latest rescue taking place more than 50 hours into the search effort. Photo: Xinhua
China building collapse: hopes dim for finding survivors as ‘golden’ window closes
- ‘Golden 72 hours for rescue’ following Friday’s tragedy closed on Monday afternoon
- At least 16 people have been identified as trapped. No contact established as yet with 39 others
Topic | Safety in China
