The think tank’s research and policy drafts are said to shape public opinion and help formulate government policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
The think tank’s research and policy drafts are said to shape public opinion and help formulate government policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Close ally of Xi Jinping named new head of influential Chinese think tank

  • Shi Taifeng, 65, has been appointed president of the state-backed Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
  • As party boss of Inner Mongolia he led an anti-graft drive and introduced a controversial education reform

Topic |   China’s 20th Party Congress
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 10:39pm, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The think tank’s research and policy drafts are said to shape public opinion and help formulate government policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
The think tank’s research and policy drafts are said to shape public opinion and help formulate government policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE