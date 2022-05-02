The think tank’s research and policy drafts are said to shape public opinion and help formulate government policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Close ally of Xi Jinping named new head of influential Chinese think tank
- Shi Taifeng, 65, has been appointed president of the state-backed Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
- As party boss of Inner Mongolia he led an anti-graft drive and introduced a controversial education reform
Topic | China’s 20th Party Congress
