Chinese state media is reporting that a man has been detained over allegations of colluding with overseas anti-China forces. Photo: Xinhua
Man held in eastern China on national security, overseas collusion charges
- Little is known about the allegations against the person, named Ma who has been in custody since April 25 and could face life imprisonment
- He is accused of colluding with overseas anti-China forces to incite secession and subvert state power
Topic | Crime in China
