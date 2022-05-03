Chinese state media is reporting that a man has been detained over allegations of colluding with overseas anti-China forces. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese state media is reporting that a man has been detained over allegations of colluding with overseas anti-China forces. Photo: Xinhua
Man held in eastern China on national security, overseas collusion charges

  • Little is known about the allegations against the person, named Ma who has been in custody since April 25 and could face life imprisonment
  • He is accused of colluding with overseas anti-China forces to incite secession and subvert state power

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 11:14am, 3 May, 2022

