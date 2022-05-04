Unable to leave their homes for weeks at a time, many of Shanghai’s 25 million residents have been unleashing their frustrations over the city’s Covid-19 lockdown online. Photo: Reuters
NFTs preserve Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown record from China censorship

  • In a cat-and-mouse game with censors, some residents are turning to blockchain where data cannot be erased
  • Hundreds of NFTs are available in world’s largest marketplace OpenSea relating to single video which censors tried to suppress

Updated: 12:29pm, 4 May, 2022

