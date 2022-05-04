Workers in protective suits stand next to people lining up a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing clinic in Chaoyang district of Beijing on May 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Workers in protective suits stand next to people lining up a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing clinic in Chaoyang district of Beijing on May 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: Beijing closes dozens of subway stations and suspends bus routes to keep a lid on outbreak

  • China’s capital confirms 51 new Covid-19 infections from around 20 million tests conducted as the city tries to avoid a Shanghai-style lockdown
  • Shanghai municipal government to allow more manufacturers to resume production if they obey virus-control rules, offering hopes of easing supply issues

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 2:32pm, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers in protective suits stand next to people lining up a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing clinic in Chaoyang district of Beijing on May 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Workers in protective suits stand next to people lining up a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing clinic in Chaoyang district of Beijing on May 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE