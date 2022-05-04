Workers in protective suits stand next to people lining up a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing clinic in Chaoyang district of Beijing on May 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Beijing closes dozens of subway stations and suspends bus routes to keep a lid on outbreak
- China’s capital confirms 51 new Covid-19 infections from around 20 million tests conducted as the city tries to avoid a Shanghai-style lockdown
- Shanghai municipal government to allow more manufacturers to resume production if they obey virus-control rules, offering hopes of easing supply issues
