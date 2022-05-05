Independence-leaning politicians and scholars say a 1952 peace treaty with Japan fails to explicitly state whether Taiwan’s sovereignty belongs to Taipei or Beijing. Photo: SOPA Images via Zuma
Explainer |
Why Taiwan’s legal status has sparked fresh row among rival political camps as Japan treaty remembered
- Pro-independence and KMT speakers clash over forum to mark 1952 ROC-Japan peace treaty
- Former president Ma Ying-jeou says it is absurd for ruling Democratic Progressive Party to deny legitimacy of own administration.
