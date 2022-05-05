The offending post concerned The Battle at Lake Changjin, a Korean war drama. Photo: Handout
Chinese ex-journalist jailed for insulting Korean war ‘martyrs’
- Luo Changping was also ordered to make a public apology for saying soldiers depicted in a blockbuster movie were ‘stupid’
- The former investigative reporter is one of the latest high-profile figures targeted under a law that criminalises insulting revolutionary and military heroes
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The offending post concerned The Battle at Lake Changjin, a Korean war drama. Photo: Handout