Millions of Shanghai residents have been locked down for more than a month. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping says China’s Covid policies will ‘stand the test of time’ in Shanghai
- The Chinese leader was speaking at a meeting of the country’s top policymaking body, addressing the outbreak in the key commercial hub for the first time
- Officials were warned not to challenge the country’s zero-Covid policies as the country struggles to contain the Omicron variant
