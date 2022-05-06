Millions of Shanghai residents have been locked down for more than a month. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping says China’s Covid policies will ‘stand the test of time’ in Shanghai

  • The Chinese leader was speaking at a meeting of the country’s top policymaking body, addressing the outbreak in the key commercial hub for the first time
  • Officials were warned not to challenge the country’s zero-Covid policies as the country struggles to contain the Omicron variant

Jack Lau
Updated: 7:28am, 6 May, 2022

