People walk inside a subway station during morning rush hour amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, on Friday May 6, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Beijing’s next steps to halt outbreak include closing offices and stopping construction
- Beijing logged 72 local infections on Friday – 55 symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic – with around 40 per cent of cases in this outbreak detected in Chaoyang District
- In Dongcheng district, people wishing to use public toilets must scan their health code and PCR test result before being admitted
