Some coronavirus prevention orders in Shanghai have been excessive, some university professors say. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Stop Shanghai’s Covid-prevention excesses, academics urge in online appeal

  • University professors say some action has been unconstitutional and officials should recognise the public’s rights
  • Weibo account of leading advocate Tong Zhiwei suspended after call posted online

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 8:30pm, 9 May, 2022

