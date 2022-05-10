Lee Ming-che, left, a Taiwanese activist who was jailed in China for five years, takes part in a press conference with his wife Li Ching-yu at the parliament in Taipei on May 10, 2022. Lee returned home in April. Photo: AFP
Freed Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che says he did forced labour in mainland jail but was not tortured
- ‘It was totally a sweatshop,’ Lee described his imprisonment after being found guilty by a Chinese court of subversion in 2017
- Speaking to reporters at Taiwan’s parliament, Lee said he considered himself ‘kidnapped’ by the mainland government
