President Xi Jinping told Communist Youth League members to “confront difficulties in the face and overcome hardships” during his speech on Tuesday. Photo: CCTV
Xi Jinping tells youth league to ‘dare to struggle’ and unify around the Communist Party
- President urges officials to step up education and guidance for young Chinese, saying they ‘could be confused between ideals and reality’
- In speech marking organisation’s centenary, he also calls for loyalty and says officials ‘must carry awe in your heart and set limits in your speech and behaviour’
