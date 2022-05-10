President Xi Jinping told Communist Youth League members to “confront difficulties in the face and overcome hardships” during his speech on Tuesday. Photo: CCTV
Xi Jinping tells youth league to ‘dare to struggle’ and unify around the Communist Party

  • President urges officials to step up education and guidance for young Chinese, saying they ‘could be confused between ideals and reality’
  • In speech marking organisation’s centenary, he also calls for loyalty and says officials ‘must carry awe in your heart and set limits in your speech and behaviour’

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 10 May, 2022

