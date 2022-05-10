State media has mostly been silent about the plight of Shanghai residents. Photo: AFP
State media has mostly been silent about the plight of Shanghai residents. Photo: AFP
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Shi Jiangtao

Shanghai lockdown suffering highlights need for greater media freedom in China

  • Allowing state media more leeway to report on what is happening in the city would help curb mounting anger
  • The 2003 Sars outbreak showed how greater transparency could help contain an epidemic, but the situation has only worsened since then

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 10:45pm, 10 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
State media has mostly been silent about the plight of Shanghai residents. Photo: AFP
State media has mostly been silent about the plight of Shanghai residents. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE