Senior party leaders in Guangdong have told local cadres to give top priority to protecting lives. Photo: Weibo
Senior party leaders in Guangdong have told local cadres to give top priority to protecting lives. Photo: Weibo
Weather
China /  Politics

Party cadres placed on highest alert as southern Chinese province braces for ‘strongest, longest’ rainstorm of year

  • More than 50 towns and cities across Guangdong issue severe storm warnings, as heavy rain pounds Hong Kong next door
  • Provincial Communist Party chief urges highest vigilance from officials, warns of consequences in case of any mishaps

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 3:20pm, 11 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Senior party leaders in Guangdong have told local cadres to give top priority to protecting lives. Photo: Weibo
Senior party leaders in Guangdong have told local cadres to give top priority to protecting lives. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE