Senior party leaders in Guangdong have told local cadres to give top priority to protecting lives. Photo: Weibo
Party cadres placed on highest alert as southern Chinese province braces for ‘strongest, longest’ rainstorm of year
- More than 50 towns and cities across Guangdong issue severe storm warnings, as heavy rain pounds Hong Kong next door
- Provincial Communist Party chief urges highest vigilance from officials, warns of consequences in case of any mishaps
