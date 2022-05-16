President Xi Jinping is the focus of a display at a Communist Party museum in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
President Xi Jinping is the focus of a display at a Communist Party museum in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

China’s Communist Party congress: all praise Xi Jinping but draw the line at Mao

  • Regional officials are stepping up displays of loyalty, with President Xi Jinping expected to stay on for third term
  • But promotion of a Mao-like personality cult by over-eager officials may not always work in their favour

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 16 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping is the focus of a display at a Communist Party museum in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
President Xi Jinping is the focus of a display at a Communist Party museum in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE