Tight curbs have been in place since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Kyodo
China /  Politics

China tightens curbs on overseas travel as part of Covid battle

  • The immigration authorities say they will tighten restrictions on ‘non-essential’ travel and passport approvals
  • The measures were announced following last week’s meeting of the top leadership, where they doubled down on the zero-Covid policy

Guo Rui
Phoebe Zhang and Guo Rui

Updated: 11:00am, 13 May, 2022

