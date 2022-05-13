Tight curbs have been in place since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Kyodo
China tightens curbs on overseas travel as part of Covid battle
- The immigration authorities say they will tighten restrictions on ‘non-essential’ travel and passport approvals
- The measures were announced following last week’s meeting of the top leadership, where they doubled down on the zero-Covid policy
