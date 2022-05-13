A woman gets tested in Chaoyang, one of several districts in Beijing where tighter restrictions are in place. Photo: AP
A woman gets tested in Chaoyang, one of several districts in Beijing where tighter restrictions are in place. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

In Beijing, Covid transport curbs are making it hard to get to hospital

  • Taxi and ride-hailing services have been suspended in some districts
  • Anxiety is growing as residents struggle to access medical care

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:00am, 13 May, 2022

