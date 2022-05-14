China’s public security ministry said it blocked 1.95 billion spam calls and 2.14 billion text messages in the past year. Photo: AFP
China Mobile sets up overseas call, SMS blocking service as telecoms fraud crackdown deepens
- Some users reportedly urged to confirm if they would like to receive overseas calls or texts, or these would be blocked
- Notices in at least three provinces come as China continues crackdown on phone scams
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China’s public security ministry said it blocked 1.95 billion spam calls and 2.14 billion text messages in the past year. Photo: AFP