The instruction was issued in the run-up to the Communist Party congress later this year. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Politics

Chinese Communist Party warns retired members not to make ‘negative’ political comments

  • The instruction – issued in the run-up to the year’s main political set piece – warns that violations of the disciplinary rules will be ‘dealt with seriously’
  • A statement warns against discussion of the party’s policies and spreading ‘negative political remarks’

Guo Rui
Updated: 2:55am, 17 May, 2022

