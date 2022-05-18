On March 24, rescuers search for the black boxes at the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 22, 2022. The plane carrying 132 people crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou. Photo: Xinhua
Flight MU5735 crash: bereaved relative demands answers from airline over US report of deliberate dive
- US newspaper reports Boeing 737-800 was flying as directed by cockpit controls, suggesting it was sent on a nosedive intentionally before crashing
- Victim’s uncle says China Eastern Airlines must give families answers if Wall Street Journal report is proved
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
On March 24, rescuers search for the black boxes at the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 22, 2022. The plane carrying 132 people crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou. Photo: Xinhua