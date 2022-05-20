A student with the flag of China’s Communist Youth League, which celebrated its centenary on May 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Reshaping of China’s Communist Youth League gives insight into party resilience

  • In its 100 year history the world’s largest political organisation for young people has seen its influence rise and fall
  • The league’s transformation shows how far the party is willing to go to unify the country’s youth and ensure its survival

Mimi Lau
Updated: 1:48pm, 20 May, 2022

